Shelly R. Burris, 52, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family and best friend. Shelly was born in Albany, daughter of the late Richard Christie and Pamela Lacey Christie of Colonie. Shelly was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, niece, granddaughter and friend. She wouldn't allow her long time battle with the NF2 disorder get in the way of her living life on her terms. She lived every day of her life with tremendous grace, courage and resilience. Shelly is survived by her loving husband Brian A. Burris Sr., her children; Zachary, Kyra Pearl and stepson Brian Jr., her brother David Christie (Liz), her sister Sabrina Ross (Ken), her niece (Cashelle), nephews (Justin, Anthony & Jon), uncles (Rick Lacey & Alan Christie), three grandchildren; (River, Ronen & Remy), grand niece (Sophie) & her dear friend Melonie Pratt. Predeceased by her Maternal Grandmother T. Lorraine Lacey. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday September 20 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers please give a memorial contributions in memory of Shelly to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, https://nfnortheast.org/
