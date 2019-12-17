|
Sherry L. Harrington, 74, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on July 31, 1945, she was the daughter of Joseph and Vivian Moulton. Sherry worked for General Electric in Schenectady, Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna and retired from the Kesslering Site in West Milton after over forty years of service. She loved to cook and bake. If a co-worker had a birthday you could be sure Sherry baked a cake for them to share. She was famous for her Thanksgiving fudge which she gave out and mailed across the country. Sherry enjoyed boating with her husband Ted and spending time at their vacation home in Puerto Rico. She was a puzzle fanatic and liked to garden, mow the lawn, and tend to her birdfeeders. She was a volunteer at numerous local charities, helping out wherever she could. She spent lots of time at the Saratoga Racino, sometimes winning. She enjoyed luncheons with her friends. Her greatest joy was her family and she insisted on hosting the family get togethers so everyone could swim in the pool, no matter what the weather. Sherry was a generous and kind-hearted soul who was loved by all who knew her. Sherry is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ted and their children, Tom Harrington (Julie), Doreen Mitchell (Glenn), Kevin Harrington, Sandy Demskie (Andrew), and Wendy Candiano (Bruce); grandchildren Alyson, Anthony, Joseph, Jason, Alexandria, Skye, Steve, and Kristina; great-grandchildren, Kambrie and Jackson; siblings, James Moulton, Mary Ellen Drindak, and Jeffrey Moulton; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Moulton. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock City Falls Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Sherry may be made to the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019