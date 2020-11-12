Shirlee A. Kretser, 85, passed away after a short illness with her family by her side, Monday, November 9, 2020. Shirlee was born in Cooperstown, N.Y., on August 1, 1935. She was the daughter of Delos R. Alpaugh and Erma (Diamond) Alpaugh. She graduated from Cherry Valley Central School, class of 1953 and attended SUNY of Cobleskill. Shirlee worked for the Beechnut Corp. in Canajoharie for 42 years. Shirlee is survived by her husband of 50 years LeRoy, two sons W. Scott Larkin of Palatine Bridge and Jeffrey (Nicola) Mykel of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by two granddaughters Hannah and Tessa Mykel, a brother-in-law William (Pat) Kretser and sister-in-law Shirley Berry. Step children, Mary J. Kretser and Martin A. Kretser and step grandchildren, Martin A. Kretser Jr., Elizabeth, Olivia, Anna M. and Ryan Kretser and several nieces and nephews. Shirlee was predeceased by her parents and one brother D. Richard Alpaugh, and both her father-in-law, and mother-in-law, LeRoy and Laura Kretser, Charles R. Berry and sister-in-law Barbara J. Manchester. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker, she will be greatly missed by her family. Graveside funeral and committal services will be held in the Roseboom Cemetery, Roseboom, N.Y. on Saturday, November 14,2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Lyman Johnson officiating. The Family has requested no flowers. To Light a Candle or send condolences please visit our website www.ottmanfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.