Mrs. Shirlee Hodge at age 83 passed away on February 8, 2020 a devoted wife and mother. She was preceded by her husband Harry Hodge. A native from upstate New York. She was a leader with the Boy Scouts Troop 72 of St. Johnsville, NY from 1972 until 1998 when she moved to Florida. She leaves behind five children, Charles Schaff of Brooksville FL, Susan Hazzard of St. Johnsville, NY, Dennis Hodge of Brooksville, FL, Brian Schaff of Tomkins Cove, NY, David Hodge of Tampa, FL; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be missed by family and friends alike. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church in Canajoharie, New York. Visit www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a condolence. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home/352-796-4991.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020