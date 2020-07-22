Shirlee Josselyn, 92, formerly of Scotia and Alplaus, NY passed away July 15,2020 due to COVID-19 in Ft Myers, FL. She was married to Baxter Josselyn. Shirlee was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Schenectady, NY and enjoyed many outdoor activities with her family. She is survived by three children, Michael, Pamela, and Jerome, six grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, Fort Myers, FL is entrusted with final care.



