1/
Shirlee Josselyn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirlee Josselyn, 92, formerly of Scotia and Alplaus, NY passed away July 15,2020 due to COVID-19 in Ft Myers, FL. She was married to Baxter Josselyn. Shirlee was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Schenectady, NY and enjoyed many outdoor activities with her family. She is survived by three children, Michael, Pamela, and Jerome, six grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery, Fort Myers, FL is entrusted with final care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved