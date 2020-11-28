1/
Shirley A. Kennedy
Shirley A. Kennedy, age 93, departed peacefully on November 25, 2020 at The Baptist Nursing Home in Scotia, NY. She was born on April 16, 1927 in Schenectady, NY, and was the daughter of the late Francis Duffy and Marjorie (Schaffer) Duffy. Shirley was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Schenectady and worked for many years as a secretary for General Electric and the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna. She married the late George R. Kennedy at St. John the Evangelist in Schenectady and they resided in Charlton, New York for over 35 years. Together they traveled and skied extensively in many places and lived in Puerto Rico for two years while working for GE. In her spare time, Shirley was an avid fan of downhill skiing, and was a member of the Schenectady Wintersports Club and the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, George D. Kennedy, and is survived by her sister, Rita Mihalic of Cohoes. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville, NY. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Shirley's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
