Shirley A. Zimmermann, age 83, died on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born in Schenectady, New York and was the daughter of the late Myron Billsen. Shirley was raised in Rotterdam by her aunt and uncle on the family farm. Shirley graduated from Draper High School, after which she married her husband, Raymond. Shirley and Raymond started their family and Shirley stayed at home to raise her children. Shirley was an outgoing lady and never turned away anyone who was asking for help. She was a nurturing soul by nature, something that carried into her family life and with friends. Shirley was a longtime member of Church of the Immaculate Conception, where she served as vice president of the Rosary Alter Society for years. She also taught Religious Education for thirty years. Shirley also enjoyed spending her time directing the Pashley Players. Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Zimmermann; her beloved children, Raymond (Cathy) Zimmermann, Eric Zimmermann, and Gregg (Erin) Zimmermann; and her dear grandchildren, Susan (Nate) Hill and Meghan, Taylor, Bailey, Zoe and Dylan Zimmermann; as well as her wonderful great-granddaughter, Flynn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Shirley's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary