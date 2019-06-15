Shirley Ann Anne Brundege (Phred), 83, of Schenectady, New York, passed away suddenly at home with family on June 12, 2019. Shirley was born in Cohoes New York on March 24, 1936, to Henry Francis and Emma Bertrand. One of five children, Shirley was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Joseph and sister, Sondra. Shirley has one surviving brother, Charles (Greta) Bertrand of Ballston Spa, New York. Shirley attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, New York. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late, Guerdon Tracy Brundege who passed away in 1993. Shirley is survived by son, Tracy Brundege of Schenectady; daughters, Karen (Arlie) Schiermeier of Merchantville, New Jersey, Paula Block of Troy, New York and Mary Brundege (Shawn Fultz) with whom Shirley lived. Shirley assisted in raising 5 beautiful grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren whom she loves more than anything. Shirley is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Shirley had an amazing heart, she loved everyone and welcomed all into her home. Her rule was "if you come 3 times your family". Shirley had a special place in her heart for Brian and Amy Fultz and their beautiful children from Grossepointe, Michigan. Viewing hours on Sunday June 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday June 17, 2019 at the funeral home, with internment at Memory Gardens in Colonie, New York following the service. For online condolences please, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary