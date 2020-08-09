Shirley Ann Pedersen, 85, of Glenville, and formerly of Rotterdam, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on a farm in Colonie, Shirley was the daughter of the late William and Catherine Ellrott Sleasman. She graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany and worked as a secretary for the NYS Department of Labor for several years. After raising her family, Shirley worked at General Electric and retired in 1995. In retirement, she and Al toured the US in their RV and also traveled to 13 different countries. They wintered in Florida for 16 years where she was a member of the Venice Red Hat Society and had many dear friends in the Venice Isles Community. She loved spending summers at their camp on Sacandaga Lake surrounded by her large extended family. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and always remembered everyones' birthday. Shirley and Al were faithful members of The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville and St. Francis of Assisi Church, Northville. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Lillian Daley, and brother, William Sleasman. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Alexander B. Pedersen, four children, Lori (Tom) Chera of Guilderland, Patti (Fred) Ziobrowski of Rotterdam, David (Rita) Pedersen of Maria Stein, Ohio and Paul (Jen) Pedersen of Commack, Long Island, her sister, Elizabeth Jones of Rotterdam, 15 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11th, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. in Glenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the church. In lieu of flowers (due to COVID-19), the family respectfully request you consider making a gift in Shirley's memory to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at helpfightra.org
or to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd., Glenville, NY 12302. To share a memory or send a condolence to the family, please go to demarcostonefuneralhome.com
