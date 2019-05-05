|
Shirley Ann Stangle of Route 147 passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness. She was 54. Born in Amsterdam on May 4, 1964, daughter of Robert and Alice (Labelle) Stangle. Shirley enjoyed attending her day program at Saratoga Bridges in Ballston Spa. She will be greatly missedSurvivors include and her sisters Mary Stan gle and Noreen (Bert) VanDeusen her brother, Robert (Brenda) Stangle as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. Services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements by Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 5, 2019