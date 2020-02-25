|
Shirley L. Pink Canam, 89, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Louis and Lela Golden. Shirley was employed for several years with Farberware. She established and successfully operated the Blue Ribbon Market Research Company. Shirley was a lifetime member of the Ladies of Rotterdam Elks and a member of the Rotterdam Seniors and Rotterdam Young @ Hearts. Shirley was predeceased by her husbands, Edward Pink and Harold Canam. She was the mother of Lela (Stanley) Borden, John Pink, Lu Ann Pink (Jim Olsen) and Timothy Pink (Karen Magee). She was the grandmother of Thomas Moran, Jamie Pink, David Bryk (Shauna), Krista Bryk (Joe Messerle), Tami Schrader, and Tim Pink. Great-grandmother of David and Emily Bryk, Aiden and Alexa Schrader. She was the longtime companion of the late Joe Guilmette. Shirley was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Debra Pink. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Shirley's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Funeral services will commence Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memory Gardens at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 35101. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020