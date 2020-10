Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Shirley Bolster, 91, died Sept. 30 at her residence. A graveside memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Oct. 10 in Carlisle Rural Cemetery. Arr: Lappeus Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store