1/
Shirley E. Scheuer
1925 - 2020
Shirley E. Scheuer, 94, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in Rotterdam, NY on November 12, 1925 to Olin and Beulah Earls. An animal lover she loved her cats and dogs, and working in her flower beds. She enjoyed making cookies with her granddaughters and her family loved her rice pudding. Her greatest joy was the time she spent visiting with family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Olin and Beulah Earls, her husband Alfred Scheuer and her sisters Lois Decker and Dorothy Tompkins. Shirley is survived by her son Terry Scheuer (Lori); granddaughters Sabrina Abair (Shawn) and Melissa Scheuer; great grandchildren Laurel and Nicholas; sister Jean Pokrzywka; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, July 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks will be required per CDC guidelines. A graveside service will be held at 11am Monday, July 13 at Viewland Cemetery in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Viewland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
