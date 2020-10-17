1/
Shirley Elizabeth Roehl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Elizabeth Roehl, 96, of 69 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY, passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam. Born in Worcester, MA; on December 18, 1923, she was the daughter of Howard A. and Eleanor A. Reed Stone. Shirley received her education in the Worcester Ma; school system and graduated from Worcester Commerce High School. Shirley was a homemaker and also worked as a receptionist for twelve years at Dr.Thomas D. Rapello' office in Amsterdam. Shirley was married to John G. Roehl on March 11, 1954. John passed away November 12, 2014. Shirley is survived by two sons, Stephen A, Roehl 0f Des Plains Illinois and Paul J. Roehl of Schenectady, NY; one brother, Wentworth L. Stone of Arkansas and one granddaughter, Emily M. Roehl. Shirley was also predeceased by her brother, Howard A. Stone and a sister Phyllis L. Stone. It was Shirley's final request, to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riley Mortuary, Inc.
110 Division St
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 842-2810
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riley Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved