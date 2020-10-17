Shirley Elizabeth Roehl, 96, of 69 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam, NY, passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam. Born in Worcester, MA; on December 18, 1923, she was the daughter of Howard A. and Eleanor A. Reed Stone. Shirley received her education in the Worcester Ma; school system and graduated from Worcester Commerce High School. Shirley was a homemaker and also worked as a receptionist for twelve years at Dr.Thomas D. Rapello' office in Amsterdam. Shirley was married to John G. Roehl on March 11, 1954. John passed away November 12, 2014. Shirley is survived by two sons, Stephen A, Roehl 0f Des Plains Illinois and Paul J. Roehl of Schenectady, NY; one brother, Wentworth L. Stone of Arkansas and one granddaughter, Emily M. Roehl. Shirley was also predeceased by her brother, Howard A. Stone and a sister Phyllis L. Stone. It was Shirley's final request, to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.rileymortuaryinc.com
.