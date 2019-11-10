|
Shirley Frances (Palmer) Spada, 83, died Sunday, November 3, 2019. A celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 pm in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 11:00 am -12:30 Thursday in the funeral home prior to the service. Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019