Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
View Map
Shirley Frances Spada

Shirley Frances Spada Obituary
Shirley Frances (Palmer) Spada, 83, died Sunday, November 3, 2019.A celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 pm in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 11:00 am -12:30 Thursday in the funeral home prior to the service. A celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday at 12:30 pm in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
