Shirley Gertrude (Dockstader) Taft, 89, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her family, June 17, 2019. Shirley was born October 23, 1929 in Schenectady, NY and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Leola (Petrie) Dockstader. She was the wife of the late Clarence Taft and sister to the late Judson Dockstader. She is survived by her children, Jeff (Cindy) of Glenville, Linda Scott of Schenectady, Ken of Scotia and Dan (Connie DiLallo) of Glenville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura (Taft) Bull (Jay), Emily (Peter Rowell) Taft, Randy Scott, Ian Scott and Grace Taft; as well as great-grandchildren, Jason and Jillian Bull. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Scotia High School and remained a lifelong resident of Scotia. She assisted with the family business, Dockstader's Grocery Store in Scotia. She graduated from the Mildred Elley School and worked for General Electric Company before embarking on a career of raising her family. Later in life, she returned to work and thoroughly enjoyed her 12 years at Charles Palmer State Farm in Scotia. Shirley was a lifetime member of the First Reformed Church of Scotia and the Circle Lois and Joanna groups. She actively participated in many aspects of the church - always looking to help with the cookie booth at the annual Dutch Fair and assistance with the Back Pack Program. She was also a long standing member of the Glenville Senior Center and the Red Hat Society. Shirley travelled the globe extensively with the Happy Wanderers Group. Her first trip on a plane was to Hawaii! In addition to travelling, she enjoyed reading and painting. She was an accomplished painter with one of her best pieces appearing on the cover of the local phone book. But, she most enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her warmth, humor and always providing "zingers" and amusing anecdotes in her conversations. Special thanks to Dr. Pezzulo and Nurse Wendy for their many years of compassion and care. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, June 20th from 7 to 9 p.m. at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 21st at 11 a.m. at the First Reformed Church of Scotia, 224 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia, NY. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Scotia Glenville Back Pack Program care of First Reformed Church of Scotia. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 20 to June 21, 2019