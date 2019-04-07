Shirley J. Williams, 75, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at Ellis Hospital on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born in Schoharie on March 31, 1944 but lived most of her life in Schenectady. She was a cook for the Schenectady City School District and a foster parent for the Capital District. She loved her career with the Schenectady City School District and as a foster parent. She loved the community, the kids, and spending time with her family. She was always willing to lend an ear with a smile on her face and a wink in the eye. Shirley was predeceased by a son, Joseph Williams. She is survived by her three children, Michael Williams Sr., Tinamarie Williams, Tonya Williams-Lupo; eight grandchildren, Derek (Missie) Adams, Jaklyn Adams, Michael Williams Jr., Hannah, Ian, and Kathryn Lupo, and Claire Williams and four great-grandchildren. "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved will always be apart of us, always and forever". "We love you mom; gram". For online condolences visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary