Shirley Jean Swint, 58, of Cobleskill died May 8, 2020 at home. Born in Albany on May 25, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Shirley (Quackenbush) Stevens. Shirley was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to play games with her family like bingo, spades, and bowling. Shirley is survived by her sons: Franklin (Kaitlyn) Swint Jr. of Schenectady, Justin Swint, Sean (Sarah Marrone) Malek, Joel (Frieda Derkowski) Malek; her grandchildren: Alexandra Swint, Kali Anne Swint (deceased), Jedediah Swint, Sophia Swint, Ryan Shuflet, Zachary Malek, James Malek, Dean Malek, Harley Malek, Arie Malek, Jennalyse Malek, and three sisters: Marie Bovia, Chelsea Stevens and Dina Hebert. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Jean (Stevens) Swint, please visit www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 14, 2020.