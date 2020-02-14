|
|
Shirley L. Smith, 82, passed away at the Wesley Health Care Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on February 11, 2020. Shirley, the daughter of James and Hattie Williams, was born in Terra Alta, West Virginia and was the youngest of twelve children. She was a fiercely strong and independent woman. A lover of all animals (except snakes), dogs always held a special place in her heart. She owned many throughout her life and even enjoyed training and showing some for agility. She liked cars and enjoyed driving them, especially her Firebird and her Trans Am. She was a hard-worker and worked two jobs for the majority of her life. Shirley was a talented knitter and was seldom seen without a book in hand. Shirley married Alpheus John Smith on November 10, 1956 and loved him until his passing on August 14, 1976. Together, they had four children, Steven, Joyce (Jeffrey), Melodie, and Rebecca (Robert). Shirley was a proud, dedicated mother. She was a fun grandmother who spoiled her grandchildren, but never let them win a game of pool, badminton, or bocce ball. She was there at every special event and day-to-day, wherever and whenever she was needed. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Alpheus John Smith, her son, Steven R. Smith, and her daughter, Melodie L. Smith. She is survived by and will be missed by her three sisters, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. Rebecca and Bob would like to express their extreme gratitude to all of the staff at the Wesley, especially those on 2 Victoria for their kind and compassionate care of such a spitfire of a woman. In honor of her wishes, a private funeral service will be held by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley Health Care Center, 2 Victoria, 131 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 in memory of Shirley Smith.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020