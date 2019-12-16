|
Shirley M. Brusie, 86 , died Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at home. Shirley was born in Glens Falls the daughter of Harold and Dora Brusie. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School, Class of 1951. She worked at the General Electric Company, as a secretary, she retired in 1993 with 42 years service. She was a member of the Albany/ Schenectady Singleton's, G E Women's Club, GE Golf and Bowling League, a Literary volunteer, and Octavos Chorale Group and the Schenectady Winter Sports Club. She is survived by several cousins and an "adopted" nephew David (Jamie) Seyboth and children. She was predeceased by her brother Roger A. Brusie. Funeral service Wednesday afternoon 12:00 at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. A calling hour will be held from 11 to 12 at the funeral home. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contribution may be to the American Red Cross 33 Everett Rd. Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019