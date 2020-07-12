1/1
Shirley M. Grassucci
Shirley M. Grassucci, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday with her loving family at her side. Shirley was born in Schenectady, a daughter of the late John and May (Buckley) Dominelli. She was a 1943 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and worked as an inspector at the General Electric and a monitor at King School. Shirley was a kind, loving, compassionate and caring homemaker, with much patience. Her love had no bounds. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip F. Grassucci, whom she married May 3, 1952 until his passing on April 23, 2006; her son, Francis J. Grassucci; and a sister, Marjorie Taber Shirley is survived by her loving children, Anita (Gene) Kwak, Mary VanNatten, JoAnn (Brian) Coombs and Ann Marie Davis;14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Sharon Gebhardt; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral, 501 Union Street. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's memory of The Shriners Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
JUL
15
Service
11:00 AM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
