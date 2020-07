Shirley M. Grassucci, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday with her loving family at her side. Services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral, 501 Union Street. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm.