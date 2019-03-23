|
Shirley M. Haner, age 84, a resident of Northville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Wells House Nursing Home in Johnstown. She was born in Schenectady, NY on January 20, 1935. The daughter of the late William and Easterly Hinkle Scholtz. Shirley was employed as a secretary for General Electric in Schenectady for many years. Survivors include her husband, Robert Haner of Northville, whom she married on June 2, 1956. She is also survived by her daughter, Kim (Dale) Abrams of Northville; granddaughter, Lisa (Matt) Miller of Illinois and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Schenectady Memorial Park, 566 Giffords Church Road, Schenectady, NY at 12 Noon. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Northville Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019