Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
The Amsterdam United Methodist Church
397 Golf Course Rd.
Amsterdam, NY
Shirley M. Jay Obituary
Shirley M. Jay 90, of Scotia, NY, passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday, June 15, following a short illness. She was widow to the late Rev. Grover B. Jay. She was a member and Lay Pastor of the Amsterdam United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Diane Jay-Wilson, Enfield, CT, James Jay, Houston, Stephen Jay, Clifton Park, and Annemarie David of Colonie; a sister, Lois Evans, of Liverpool and granddaughters, Joely Conto, Schenectady and Lisa Conto, Santa Monica. A Memorial Service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at the Amsterdam United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's name to The United Methodist Church Memorial Fund for Children's Ministries.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 23, 2019
