Shirley M. Schadow, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Home of the Good Shepherd. Born in Amesbury, Massachusetts on February 6, 1926, she was the daughter of John and Marjorie Bowne. Shirley grew up in Springfield, MA attending Home St. School and graduated from Commerce High School. After graduation she put herself through college, working at Hamden Savings Bank, Westfield YMCA and Hotel Kimball in Springfield. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Westfield State Teachers College in 1952 and started teaching at Kings Highway School in West Springfield, MA. In 1953, she married her sweetheart of six years, Alfred Schadow and together they moved to Burnt Hills, NY to raise their family. Shirley began teaching for the Ballston Spa School District at Malta Avenue and Rock City Falls. After retiring from teaching, she worked at the Carl Co. in Schenectady and Glenville. Shirley is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with nine ancestors from the American Revolution. She was a former member of the Mayflower Society, New England Women, and Eastern Star. Shirley wrote a birding column for the Gazette, which was made into a paperback book. While writing the column, she traveled extensively with her husband Al on birding and lighthouse trips. She was predeceased by her brother, Foster Bowne and his wife, Betty. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband, Alfred Schadow, Sr., and their children, Alfred Schadow, Jr.; Naomi Schadow, Karl Schadow, and Eric Schadow (Mary Beth); grandchildren, Jessica (Brian), Kristen (Carl), Nathan, Zachary and Madeline; great-grandchildren, Levi and Logan; and niece, Patty Silva. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, May 20 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Shirley to Saratoga Daughters of the American Revolution, 65 Blodgett Road, Greenwich, NY 12834. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019