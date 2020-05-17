Shirley Mae Machie
Shirley Mae Machie, 79, of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 13, 1940 in Cobleskill, NY, she was the daughter of the late Duane and Alietha B. (Shoemaker) Leonard. Survivors include her loving husband, Vincent Machie; son, Scott (Kelly Donnelly) Machie; brothers, Gordon (Betty) Leonard and Al Leonard and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia and for those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting, www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 17, 2020.
