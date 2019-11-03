Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Melander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Malik Melander


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Malik Melander Obituary
Shirley Malik Melander 84, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady, NY on April 30, 1936 she was the daughter of William and Blanche Malik. She graduated from Saratoga High School in 1955. Shirley worked at Wood Road Elementary School, where she loved the children and enjoyed her coworkers. She was actively involved with the First Baptist Church of Ballston Spa. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking and dancing. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her whole world and she treasured the time she spent with all of them. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother William Malik. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Robert Melander; her sister and best friend Sally Malik Ball; her children Sherri Melander-DeGiorgio (Vincent), Carol Melander, and Paul Melander (Debbie); her grandchildren Alyssa Bertrand, Zachary Bertrand (Lauren), Jessica Winney, Monica Foos (Michael), Matthew DeGiorgio, Mitchell Melander, and Madalynn Melander; and her great grandchildren Amya, Ava, Kaylin, Ari, Madison, and Lena. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, November 3 from 2 p.m. To 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 4pm. A private family burial will be in Malta West Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the . The family would like to thank her loving caregivers Darlene Pratt, Laura Snyder and Kathleen Iwaneczko, who made it possible for her to remain at home and Rev. David Waldo of the First Baptist Church for his compassion and support. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -