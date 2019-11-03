|
Shirley Malik Melander 84, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Schenectady, NY on April 30, 1936 she was the daughter of William and Blanche Malik. She graduated from Saratoga High School in 1955. Shirley worked at Wood Road Elementary School, where she loved the children and enjoyed her coworkers. She was actively involved with the First Baptist Church of Ballston Spa. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, baking and dancing. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were her whole world and she treasured the time she spent with all of them. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother William Malik. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Robert Melander; her sister and best friend Sally Malik Ball; her children Sherri Melander-DeGiorgio (Vincent), Carol Melander, and Paul Melander (Debbie); her grandchildren Alyssa Bertrand, Zachary Bertrand (Lauren), Jessica Winney, Monica Foos (Michael), Matthew DeGiorgio, Mitchell Melander, and Madalynn Melander; and her great grandchildren Amya, Ava, Kaylin, Ari, Madison, and Lena. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, November 3 from 2 p.m. To 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 4pm. A private family burial will be in Malta West Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the . The family would like to thank her loving caregivers Darlene Pratt, Laura Snyder and Kathleen Iwaneczko, who made it possible for her to remain at home and Rev. David Waldo of the First Baptist Church for his compassion and support. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019