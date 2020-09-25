Shirley R. (Long) Peck passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She was 86. Born on Aug. 10, 1934 in Washington, DC , she was the daughter of the late Roger R. and Mildred (Vosburgh) Long. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Robert W. (Bob) Peck, son Timothy J. Peck and brother Roger C. Long. A 1952 graduate of Scotia High School she lived in the area most of her life and resided on Swaggertown Rd. from 1955 till her passing. She enjoyed bowling and watching old movies/shows, especially anything starring John Wayne. Westerns were her all-time favorite. Shirley also loved camping with her family and longtime friends Frank and Harriett Ballou. Survivors include her sons, Warren (Nancy) Peck of Ballston Spa, Chris (Barbara) Peck and Jim (Melanie) Peck all of Scotia and Kevin (Linda) Peck of Norfolk, VA; grandchildren, Whitney Peck (Dustin) Musselman of Kernersville, NC, Raechel (Nick) Miner of Queensbury, Amanda (Frank) Covey of Scotia, Courtney Peck of Amsterdam, Tim Peck of Rotterdam, Ashlee Peck of Clifton Park, Bailey Peck and Miranda Peck both of Scotia and Colton Wilder of Burnt Hills; great-grandchildren Payton and Brayden Miner, Madison Beauregard, Sophie Musselman, Emily Covey and Layla Czarnecki as well as many nieces and nephews. Shirley is also survived by two sisters, Mary Crounse of Scotia and Patty (Larry) Moorehouse of Glendale, CA. There will be no public services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142. Arrangements are under the direction of the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Scotia, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
.