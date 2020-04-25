|
Shirley S. Jennings, 98, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born on April 2, 1922 in Amsterdam, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Pearl (Merry) Shelp. A lifelong area resident, Shirley was a 1940 graduate of the former Wilbur H. Lynch High School. She went on to attend Mildred Elley Business College. She was employed by General Electric, The Pattersonville Post Office, Amsterdam Memorial Hospital and lastly the Fulton County Nursing Service retiring in 1978. In 1945 she was united in marriage to Arthur A. Jennings Jr. That union lasted 12 years until his untimely death in 1957. Shirley was also predeceased by her son, Frank Boals; and her son-in-law, Verne Frasier. Survivors include her son, Aaron A. Jennings Ph.D. and his wife Viluna of Cleveland, Ohio; two daughters, Vesta D. Rich and her husband, Richard of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Arda L. Jennings-Frasier of Schenectady, New York; and one granddaughter Megan L. Boals of Orlando, Florida. It was Shirley's request that there be no funeral service. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in the family plot at Van Vechten Cemetery, Pattersonville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020