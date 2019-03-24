Tuesday March 12,2019 - Shirley Wolcott Spawn, 87, passed away peacefully at home. Shirley was born in Troy on June 8, 1931 daughter of Roland and Ruth (Becker) Wolcott. Shirley is known as a joyful and powerful prayer warrior, always thinking and praying for others right up until her last day. She is predeceased by her husband, Marvin Spawn and her son, Bruce Spawn. She is survived by daughter, Kathy Spawn; her grandchildren, Andrea Macri (Frank), Michael Murray and Shawn Murray; great-grandchildren, Parker, Paige, Paxten and Pia. Shirley is also survived by her brother Larry Wolcott and several nieces and nephews. Please join her family at Lynnwood Reformed Church, 3714 Carman Road, Guilderland for a Life Celebration for Shirley and her love of Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a party luncheon. Shirley's family has requested that no black clothing be worn, only colors of celebration if possible. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lynnwood Reformed Church or Albany County Community Hospice. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary