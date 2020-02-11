|
Sibyl Anne Philo (nee Ashe)passed away peacefully at Atrium Health Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 5, 2020, after a brief illness. She was the widow of Richard B Philo with whom she shared 30 years of marriage until his death in 2018. Sibyl was employed by the New York State Office for People with Development Disability as a House Director until retirement in 2008. At that time, she and Rick relocated from Ballston Spa to Kannapolis, N.C., so that Rick could pursue his passion for Golf. Born on Christmas Day, 1945, Sibyl was predeceased by her parents, Jeremiah W. Ashe and Anne M. Ashe-Smith. She was previously married to James S. McCann, of Sisters, Oregon, with whom she had three children: Jennifer A. Jensen of Virginia Beach, VA, Katie C. (Zach) Dargaty of Danbury, CT, and P.J. (Melissa) McCann of Andalusia, AL. She is also survived by her sister, Jerry (Joe) Teresi of Delmar and brother, Ted Ashe of West Ches- ter, PA, Also surviving are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as her beloved pets, Ozzie and Lily. A graduate of Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake High School and a published Poet, Sibyl was a very giving person, involved with many charities throughout her life, including the Fresh Air Fund for intercity children and several animal Rescue programs. At Sibyl's request, there will be no visitation and a private burial will be held at the convenience of her family. The family would like to acknowledge Nancy Rosenkranz, as well as Bill and Cathy LaBarge, for their support and assistance during this difficult time. They would also like to thank Bruce and Vikki Neugebauer for their amazing kindness and selfless giving as well as their unwavering friendship to Sibyl and her family. Memorial donations may be made to The Mr. Mo Project Senior Dog Rescue, Inc., 641 Grooms Road #235, Clifton Park, NY 12065.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020