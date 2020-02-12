|
Sidney Mintzer, age 101, died at St. Peter Hospital Hospice Inn on February 10, 2020 after a short illness. Services will be held at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue in Albany on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland, NY. Relatives and friends are welcome at Avila, 100 White Pine Drive from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. following the interment. Shiva will be observed at the residence from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020