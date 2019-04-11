Sidney S. Engel passed away April 10 at the age of 99. He followed his beloved wife of 56 years, Judith Rackman Engel, sister, Lil Goldfarb and brother, Leonard Engel of Albany and is survived by his daughters, Susan Sommer and her husband Don of Sch'dy and Atlanta, and Debra Engel of Sch'dy and Lake Worth, where Sid was living these last twoyears. His sister Muriel Hausler from Albany is now living in Tucson. Zadie was loved and will be missed very much by his grandchildren, Anya Engel Adams of California and Brittany Engel Adams of Brooklyn, New York. Also, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Jason and Lora Sommer and three children, Rachel, Evan, and Jake of Atlanta, David and Lauren Sommer and four children, Ben, Dylan, Gemma and Piper of Scarsdale, New York, and Aaron and Yulia Sommer and two children, Alexandra and Nina of Atlanta, and Dr. Steve Sommer of Atlanta. Sid was an Albany native who eventually moved to Tucson, and later Delray Beach. He was characterized by those who knew him as a gentle soul who loved his family above all else and was adored by them as well. Although he had many accomplishments including serving our country in World War II, later in his life his greatest enjoyment was to talk Miami Heat to his grandchildren, have a hot chicken soup dinner, and visit with family, friends and animals. We love him and will miss him more than words can express. Graveside services at the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, Fuller Road in Albany on Friday, April12th at 2 p.m. Cemetery is located close to Shabbos House, 320 Fuller Road in Albany. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary