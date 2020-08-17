1/
Silvia Cornell
Silvia Cornell, 79, passed away peacefully on, Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Queens, she was the daughter of the late George and Frieda Bugarin. Silvia is predeceased by her husband Robert Cornell and her brother John Bugarin (Diane). Silvia's passion was Folk Dancing and singing with Bobba Culpa. She was a beloved member of the Tri-City Folk Dancers for many years. Silvia truly loved singing and dancing and loved to share this passion with all. Silvia is survived by her children Caren Patzarian (David), Joseph W. Cornell and Diana Rossi (David). She was the loving grandmother to Samuel, Amelia, Lindsay and Oliver. She was also "Grandy" to her honorary grandchild, Arianna Ruling. Silvia is also survived by her sister in law Anne Dietrich (the late Richard) and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brave Hearts or Double H. Ranch. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. A sharing of memories will follow at 6pm at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
AUG
19
Service
06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences
