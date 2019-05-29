|
|
Silvio Mossa, born February 7, 1955, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love on Friday, May 24, 2019 after a valiant, 6 month battle with cancer. He was raised in Schenectady, NY by his loving parents, the late Catherine DeSeino and Louis S. Mossa. A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday 5/31/2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Hospice of Greensboro Kids Path. For additional information and remembrances, go to silviomossa.squarespace.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 29, 2019