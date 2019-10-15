Home

Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
Watt Street
Schenectady, NY
Simon Schill Obituary
Simon Schill, age 97, passed away on October 12, 2019, in Chicago. He was the son of Max Schill and Martha Dienstag Schill of New York City. His wife, Ruth J. Schill predeceased him and he leaves behind a daughter, Margo S. Scher, of Chicago; a son, Michael H. Schill, of Eugene, Oregon; a grandson, Matthew W. Scher, of Long Island, a nephew and a niece. Simon was an active member of Congregation Gates of Heaven, having served as president of the Temple Brotherhood. Simon was an unassuming, sweet-mannered man whose family meant the world to him. Services at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery on Watt Street in Schenectady on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Congregation Gates of Heaven or to the . To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
