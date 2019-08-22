|
Skylar Rae Starring, infant daughter of Gregg and Tiffany (Baldwin) Starring (Scotia, NY), passed peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on August 17, 2019. Born August 11, 2019 at 24 weeks old, her feisty personality and soulful eyes were loved deeply by all who knew her during her short 6 day stay on earth. Paternal granddaughter to Gregg and Debora (Farrell) Starring (Palatine Bridge, NY); Maternal granddaughter to Michael and Deborah (Rounds) Baldwin (Glenville, NY); and Dale (Blair) and Bill Miller (Pattersonville, NY). Skylar is survived by her aunts, uncles, Nikki (Baldwin) and Michael Kruger; cousins, Michael, Mattingly and Alexandria (Brunswick NY). Michael Baldwin (Cohoes NY). Jonathan and Sarah (Mussmacher) Starring; cousin, Benjamin (Ilion, NY). Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY on August 23, 2019. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with a memorial service at 12 noon. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, 27 Glenridge Road, Schenectady, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019