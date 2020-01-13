|
Sophia Agnes "Aggie" Pasquarell, age 95 of Clifton Park passed away on January 11, 2020. Born on August 3, 1924 in Rutland, VT, she was the daughter of the late John and Magdalen Wallett. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Louis J. Pasquarell, Sr., her son, Robert A. Pasquarell, and siblings John "Jack", and Vincent "Bud" Wallett, and Carmen Leroy. Sophia "Aggie" is survived by her son, Louis J. (Lois J.) Pasquarell Jr., sister Margaret Burroughs, sister-in-law, Irene Wallett, grandchildren Patrick J. Champagne, Tracey L. (Jessica) Champagne, Yvette (Scott) Savaria, Joseph G. (Kelly) Champagne; great-grandchildren, Donovan and Patrick Ryan, Daniel Savaria, Taylor, Savannah, William, and Ryan Champagne, Tyler and Ryan Dickinson, and Brayden L. Champagne, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Jonesville Fire Company, 953 Main St, Clifton Park, NY 12065, or to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020