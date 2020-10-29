Sophia R. Crane, 65, died at home Monday, October 26, 2020. Sophia was born in Troy, New York on January 18, 1955 to the late Anthony and Lillian Malinoski. She worked for Amerada Hess as a General Manager in West Glens Falls. Sophia was predeceased by several siblings. She is survived by two sons, Anthony Crane of Kentucky and Michael Crane of Niskayuna, three siblings, Arthur, Sharon and Dawn. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date to be determined by her family (2021).





