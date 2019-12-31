Home

New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Sophie A. Lajeunesse Obituary
Sophie A. Lajeunesse, age 73, passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 28, 2019. She was born in Germany, the daughter of Michael and Aleksandra Miadzielec. The family came to the United States in 1950 and settled in Sand Lake, New York. She and her husband were the owners of McConchie's Heritage Acres Campground in Galway, NY. Sophie enjoyed sewing, attending Proctor's plays and events and spending time with her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, Michael and brother, Jan Miadzielec, and her husband, Robert Lajeunesse. Sophie is survived by her mother, Aleksandra; three children: Mark (Kerry), Eric (Jennifer) and Michele; five grandchildren: Allie, Kyle, Ethan, Emma and Nathan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, New York. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Spring interment will be in Maple Shade Cemetery, Scotia, New York. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
