Mrs. Sophie Gomula, formerly of 10 First Avenue, Amsterdam, sadly has passed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Amsterdam on June 12, 1925, Sophie was a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of Theodora and Daniel Bodak and a 1943 graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School. She worked at General Electric Company in Schenectady immediately after graduation and held various part time jobs throughout her life after having her family. Her family was the most important part of her life. A friend to all animals, she adopted or cared for many cats over the years right up until she moved to the Wilkinson Healthcare Facility. She was married to Stanley Gomula on September 15, 1945. He passed away on November 11, 1974. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Irene and William Yurkewicz, Sr. She was a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church and was a member of the Ukrainian Club Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a charter member of the Amsterdam Police Benevolent Association Auxiliary – serving as its Treasurer. She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Pallotta (Dominic) of Broadalbin, and Christine Gomula of Pinnacle, NC and a son, Col. Brian D. Gomula, USAF, (ret.) (Nancy) of Saratoga Springs. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Grandchildren are Jessica Gomula-Kruzic (Christopher), Joshua Colvin, Kalissa Mikolics (Charles), Jennifer Gomula, Amy Tatangelo (Dominic), Elizabeth Swoyer (Eric), Dr. Katie Cardone (Sean) and Nicholas Pallotta, M.D. (Candice); three nephews also survive – Dr. William Yurkewicz (Diane) of Massachusetts, Donald Yurkewicz of Amsterdam and Peter Yurkewicz (Rosemary) of Tonawanda, NY. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Jendrzejczak Funeral Home 200 Church Street, Amsterdam, New York. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Amsterdam. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Please submit online condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com
.