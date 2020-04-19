|
Spiro Mikropoulos, 74, entered eternal rest April 15, 2020. Spiro was born October 8, 1945 in Thermi, Thessaloniki, Greece. Immigrating from Greece with his family in the early 1960's, he was a true entrepreneur at heart. He owned a number of establishments beginning with King Donuts in Kingston, NY, King Donuts II, Brandywine Diner and Brandywine Diner II, in Schenectady, NY, Cross Roads in Latham, NY and ultimately the Bellevue Cafe', in Rotterdam, NY which he owned with his children. The Café was like his home and the staff and customers were like family. He was a very generous man who always gave back to his community, various area charities and the church. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by many. He was predeceased by his parents Theodore and Efrosini "Fofo", his brother Anastasios "Tommy" and his sister Elizabeth "Vetta". He is survived by his loving wife Rena, his children Michael (Tara) and Aphrodite Slingerland, his sister Sophia (John) Stefou, grandchildren, Spiro, Gabriella, Stavros & Zoe, step sons Harry (Katerina) Kandrevas & Stavros (Elena) Kandrevas, step grandchildren, Johnny, Reno and Tommy, several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 107 Clinton Street, Schenectady, NY 12305. Arrangements have been entrusted to Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020