Stacie Mastropietro Salvi, 51, former resident of Mechanicville, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on September 19, at her home in Longmont, CO. Born in Troy, NY, daughter of Anastasia Sylvester Mastropietro and the late Donald Mastropietro, she was a 1987 graduate of Mechanicville High School. A nurse most of her adult life, Stacie cherished the work she did, spending many years working for Dr. Goel. She then shifted her career to tend to and care for adults with developmental disabilities. Stacie was a natural caregiver and going to work was a highlight of her day. She truly loved to offer the compassionate care her patients so dearly needed. Stacie was also a former Commissioner of Accounts for the City of Mechanicville. In her spare time, Stacie enjoyed trips to the casino, hanging out with family and friends and there was no doubt that the greatest moments in her life were those spent with her children and grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her mom Anastasia include her loving children, daughters Nicolette Haskin of Longmont, CO and Samantha Salvi of Mechanicville, her son Cody Salvi of Mechanicville, beloved grandchildren Reed and Ryker Haskin, siblings Jude (Brenda) Mastropietro, Donald (Becky) Mastropietro Jr, Sharon (Tim) Kraszewski, Donelle Mastropietro and Brad (Kelly) Mastropietro as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118 will be held Thursday morning (TODAY) from 9AM - NOON. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 1PM at All Saints on the Hudson (St Peter's Church), 895 Hudson Ave, Stillwater, NY with burial to follow in St. Paul's Cemetery. Wearing of masks and social distancing procedures will be mandatory at all services. Those wishing to remember Stacie in a special way are asked to make memorial contributions to Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Boulevard, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 in her memory. For directions or to leave a message for Stacie's family, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
.