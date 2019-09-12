|
On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, the Lord called his faithful servant, Reverend Stanislaus Swierzowski, 89, to his heavenly home. Born on March 6, 1930, along with his twin sister Helen, he was the son of Stanislaus and Edna Dzikowicz Swierzowski. After graduating from Wilbur H. Lynch High School, he attended St. Mary's College in Orchard Lake, Michigan and St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore Maryland, where he obtained his licentiate in theology. Father Stan was ordained for the Diocese of Albany on May 26, 1956 by the late Bishop William H. Scully. After ordination, he was assigned to the Chancery Office, where he served as vice chancellor. At the same time, Father Stan attended Siena College, where he obtained his Master of Science degree in 1960. He also attended Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he obtained his Doctorate in Canon Law. Fr. Stan was then assigned to the diocesan marriage tribunal. In 1969, he was appointed the vicar judicial of the diocese, a position he held until 1978. On June 1, 1975, Fr. Stan was assigned to his home parish of St. John the Baptist Church in Amsterdam as its pastor. He proudly served as pastor there as well as at St. Casimir's Church from 1998 until his retirement in 2007. He was also a member of the Presbyteral Council of the Diocese and also a diocesan consultor. After his retirement, Fr. Stan continued his ministry by serving the community of Amsterdam including at St. Mary's Hospital, Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility, Capstone Center for Rehabilita- tion and Nursing, Hillcrest Spring and the Sanford Home. Father Stan was a son, brother, uncle, friend, scholar and mentor. But his most important role was that of a disciple of God. He was a servant for others and mercy was in his heart in all that he did. Father Swierzowski was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Clara, Irene, Mary, John, Frank (Eleanor), Theresa (Paul) Krong, Helen, Edmund (Catherine) and Joseph; as well as a niece, Geraldine Bielecki. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Edward Janusz, longtime family friend Alice Larson and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his "brothers and sisters" of the religious life and many faithful followers. The reception of the body will begin at 4 p.m. with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church, 50 Cornell Street, Amsterdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the church. The Most Reverend Edward B. Scharfenbeger, D.D., Bishop of Albany will preside. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Father Swierzowski's memory to St. Stanislaus Church, Wilkinson Residential Healthcare Facility or Community Hospice. Arrangements are by the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019