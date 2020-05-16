Stanley H. Boyd, 92, of Chuctanunda Street in Hagaman, New York died Wednesday, May 13, at the Fulton Center for Rehabilitation in Gloversville, New York. Stanley was born in Amsterdam, New York on September 5, 1927 and was the son of Herbert and Ola Springer Boyd. He was a life long area resident and attended local schools. He was of the Protestant faith. Stanley was a World War II Navy Veteran. He at one time was employed as an electrician for Frank Brandl and later worked for the General Electric Company in Schenectady, NY. Stanley was a member of the Big Brook Camp in the Adirondacks and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite hobby was making Adirondack Pack Baskets and maple syrup. Stanley is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Rogers of Hagaman; Jamie Ballard (Harry) of Amsterdam; Mary M.Dopp (Steven) of Amsterdam; and Margaret Riley (William Riley, Jr. "Bill") of Hagaman. Stanley was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie Ryba, who died on February 1, 2012. He is survived by his son-in-law Paul Ryba of Hagaman, NY. He is also survived by his brother, Peter and his wife Debbie Boyd; his sister Norma Henderson; grandchildren, Benjamin, Nina, Megan, Paul, Kelly, Tracie, Brad, Sarah, Natalie, Marcia and Kaitlyn; five great grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of Stanley's family. Arrangements are by the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, New York.