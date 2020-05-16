Stanley H. Boyd
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley H. Boyd, 92, of Chuctanunda Street in Hagaman, New York died Wednesday, May 13, at the Fulton Center for Rehabilitation in Gloversville, New York. Stanley was born in Amsterdam, New York on September 5, 1927 and was the son of Herbert and Ola Springer Boyd. He was a life long area resident and attended local schools. He was of the Protestant faith. Stanley was a World War II Navy Veteran. He at one time was employed as an electrician for Frank Brandl and later worked for the General Electric Company in Schenectady, NY. Stanley was a member of the Big Brook Camp in the Adirondacks and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite hobby was making Adirondack Pack Baskets and maple syrup. Stanley is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Rogers of Hagaman; Jamie Ballard (Harry) of Amsterdam; Mary M.Dopp (Steven) of Amsterdam; and Margaret Riley (William Riley, Jr. "Bill") of Hagaman. Stanley was predeceased by his daughter, Leslie Ryba, who died on February 1, 2012. He is survived by his son-in-law Paul Ryba of Hagaman, NY. He is also survived by his brother, Peter and his wife Debbie Boyd; his sister Norma Henderson; grandchildren, Benjamin, Nina, Megan, Paul, Kelly, Tracie, Brad, Sarah, Natalie, Marcia and Kaitlyn; five great grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of Stanley's family. Arrangements are by the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, New York.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amsterdam Funeral Chapel
13 Belmont Pl
Amsterdam, NY 12010
(518) 842-3113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved