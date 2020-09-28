Stanley J. Gwiazdowski, known as "Stan the Man or Stan the Soda Man", passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Albany Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Henry and Josephine Gwiazdowski. Stanley graduated from Linton High School, class of 1959. Stan joined the workforce with Mohawk National Grid before being called to help with the family business R and G bottling works located in Schenectady making and bottling soda. When his family purchased Bayshore Park and Tavern on Saratoga Lake in the 1960's he took over the bottling business and made deliveries to taverns and small businesses in the capital region. He also spent time helping out at the Saratoga lake business. In the late 1970's his small business could no longer compete with larger companies so he changed his career path in 1980 and began working at Glendale Nursing Home Maintenance Department and that's where he met the love of his life. They spent 40 wonderful years together. After his retirement you could always find him on his tractor working in the yard or working on the house. He took great pride in his home and the appearance of his property. He had a kind and generous heart and he always made time to help his neighbors out - no matter what the season was. He always worried about friends and neighbors and if you were sick, he'd bring you chicken soup. If you had ice on your driveway, he made sure you had rock salt. Most of all, he loved making pizza and sharing summer vegetables with his friends and the neighbors. In Stan's younger years he enjoyed spending time at his Grandfather's camp, playing Little Legal Baseball and school wrestling. As time went on, he spent many hours waterskiing and snowmobiling on Saratoga Lake. There was nothing Stan loved more than spending his time outdoors with family and friends both here and in Florida. He had a passion for antique wooden boats, antique cars and sports cars. His own car was always clean, and the wheels had to shine. Stanley was a man of many hats. Before he walked out the door both his hat and shirt had to match. He was not afraid to wear hot pink, purple, bright orange or bright fluorescent green. He was a hoot to be around, always with a joke to share and had a heart of gold that will be missed by friends and family alike. Above all, Stanley was proud of his family and loved them dearly. Stanley is survived by his loving wife Marcia A. (Pijanowski) Gwiazdowski; sons Rodney (Rebecca) and Christopher Gwiazdowski; and grandchildren Rylee and Carlee. He will also be greatly missed by several loving cousins and their families. He is pre-deceased by his Parents, Sister, and Nephew. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, October 1, 2020 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Please note social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations will be followed. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon but seating is limited. Please RSVP to 518-399-5022 in order to reserve a seat. All are welcome to a graveside service Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville, NY. Meet at cemetery entry and follow procession in. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, Inc. 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302 or consider an act of kindness toward someone in honor of the way that Stan lived his life. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Stanley's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
