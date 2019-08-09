|
|
Stanley J. Rahmas, 42, formerly of Cobleskill, and lately of Albany, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 8, 1977 in Cobleskill and was the son of Stanley and Janet (Basso) Rahmas. He was a 1995 graduate of the former Cobleskill Central School and later received his Associate Degree in Applied Science from SUNY Cobleskill. For the past several years Stanley was a Senior IT Operations Technician at MetLife in Troy. A former member of Middleburgh Rod and Gun Club and currently member of Green Island Rod and Gun Club and Clifton Park Sportsmen Club, he enjoyed hunting and archery. Stan was an avid music lover, playing guitar for many years and listening to the 80's metal and rock music. His passion for technology and computers was not just in his career, but also in his spare time. He had a strong interest in Sci-Fi and comics, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and traveling throughout the US along with a trip to Japan with Tiffany to visit his brother, Stephen. Stan loved trying new things and experiences. Forever cherishing his memories are his parents, Stanley and Janet (Basso) Rahmas of Cobleskill; his companion, Tiffany Hammond of Troy; his three siblings, Erika Rahmas (Bill Borthwick, Jr) of Rotterdam, Michael Rahmas (Lona Lee) of Sarasota, FL, and their daughter, Ariella; and Stephen Rahmas of Cobleskill; and his maternal grandmother, Judith Basso of Schenectady; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Stanley was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert L. Basso, and paternal grandparents, Sven and Sigrid Rahmas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 138 Washington Ave., Cobleskill with the Rev. Thomas Berardi as celebrant. Family and friends are also invited to a period of visitation to be held at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Burial will be in Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany, NY 12206. Arrangements are entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019