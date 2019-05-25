Stanley J. Szretter, 86, of Sambrook Edge died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany after a brief illness. He was born in Saxonville, MA on August 28, 1932 and was the son of the late John and Nellie (Surdyka) Szretter. He was the devoted and loving husband of Kathryn (Charest) Szretter. Stanley retired as a Computer Field Engineer from Sperry Univac Corp. of Boston where he had worked for 30+ years. He serviced and repaired large corporate mainframe computer systems. Stanley was a US Airforce and Airforce National Guard veteran having served during the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged as a Master Sgt. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Stanley enjoyed fishing off of Cape Cod and Newburyport, MA regularly and in his younger days spent many nights camping on the beach at the Cape. He made many trips to Colorado and the Rockies, elk and deer hunting with his friends and relatives. Stanley was a longtime member of the Maspenock Rod and Gun Club in Milford, MA. and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Stanley was a patriot and loved his country. Stanley is the devoted father of Constance (Thomas) D'Ambra of Rexford; step father of Amanda Campbell and Jamie Campbell; cherished grandfather of Abigail Roberts (Ken), Geoffrey D'Ambra and Agatha D'Ambra; great-grandfather of Jarrod, Nicholas and Sean Roberts; also survived by five step-grandchildren, Erynn, Maegan and Aiden Campbell and Jackson and Lila Mae Neece; brother of the late Josephine, John Jr., Henry and Edward; and also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children. Funeral will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral Home. Interment will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Concord, NH. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on May 25, 2019