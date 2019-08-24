The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace
Rotterdam, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Balko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley M. Balko


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley M. Balko Obituary
Stanley M. Balko, 93, passed away Tuesday evening, August 20th at Glendale Nursing Home in Glenville. Born in Scranton, PA, Stanley was the son of the late Constantine and Rose (Slowak) Balko. A World War II Army veteran, Stanley worked for the General Electric Company in Schenectady for more than 40 years prior to his retirement from the Inventory Control Department. He was a member of the Rotterdam, Elks, VFW Post 357, the Knights of Columbus, the G.E. Quarter Century Club and Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Predeceased in 1992 by his wife of 41 years, Josephine (Oswald) Balko; his brother, John C. Balko and Sister Mary R. Balko, Stanley is survived by his children, Sharon A. Balko (Barbara Clements) of Orlando, Fl, Marcia M. Sisum (Lawrence McClaine) of Clifton Park, Andrew M. Balko Sr. (Jane Franze) of Rotterdam and Stanley J. Balko (Kimberly) of Schenectady; his longtime friend and companion, Ann Kost of Schenectady; his six grandchildren, Joseph Balko, David Balko, Andrew M. Balko Jr., Eric Balko, Marissa Balko and Kelly Sisum, his great-grandchildren, Destinee Balko, Kayden Balko, Zachary Lawless, Natalie Balko and Reese Williams and his nephew Michael Balko. Funeral services will be held on Monday morning, August 26th at 8:45 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady followed at 9:30 am at our Lady Queen of Peace, 210 Princetown Road, Rotterdam where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam with military honors. Stanley's family would like to thank the Glendale Home staff of Pine Plains, the activities department, Community Hospice and Ashley, Nan, Dawn and Lisa for their care and compassion they have given to their Dad. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stanley's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Stanley's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now