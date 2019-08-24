|
Stanley M. Balko, 93, passed away Tuesday evening, August 20th at Glendale Nursing Home in Glenville. Born in Scranton, PA, Stanley was the son of the late Constantine and Rose (Slowak) Balko. A World War II Army veteran, Stanley worked for the General Electric Company in Schenectady for more than 40 years prior to his retirement from the Inventory Control Department. He was a member of the Rotterdam, Elks, VFW Post 357, the Knights of Columbus, the G.E. Quarter Century Club and Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Rotterdam. Predeceased in 1992 by his wife of 41 years, Josephine (Oswald) Balko; his brother, John C. Balko and Sister Mary R. Balko, Stanley is survived by his children, Sharon A. Balko (Barbara Clements) of Orlando, Fl, Marcia M. Sisum (Lawrence McClaine) of Clifton Park, Andrew M. Balko Sr. (Jane Franze) of Rotterdam and Stanley J. Balko (Kimberly) of Schenectady; his longtime friend and companion, Ann Kost of Schenectady; his six grandchildren, Joseph Balko, David Balko, Andrew M. Balko Jr., Eric Balko, Marissa Balko and Kelly Sisum, his great-grandchildren, Destinee Balko, Kayden Balko, Zachary Lawless, Natalie Balko and Reese Williams and his nephew Michael Balko. Funeral services will be held on Monday morning, August 26th at 8:45 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady followed at 9:30 am at our Lady Queen of Peace, 210 Princetown Road, Rotterdam where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam with military honors. Stanley's family would like to thank the Glendale Home staff of Pine Plains, the activities department, Community Hospice and Ashley, Nan, Dawn and Lisa for their care and compassion they have given to their Dad. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stanley's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or a condolence for Stanley's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019