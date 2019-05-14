Stanley Maurits Ostergren, a longtime resident of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully at home on May 11th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and beloved wife of 62 years, Peggy. Stan was especially blessed during his illness by the excellent support of his daughter, Kathleen, who is a Registered Nurse. Stanley was 86 years old. He was born on May 14th, 1932 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, to Maurits Ostergren (Stockholm, Sweden) and Sigrid (Dahle) Ostergren (Aalesund, Norway). He grew up in Scandinavian communities in Bay Ridge and Telemark, NJ, but was every inch a Brooklynite, enjoying time as a boy at Ebbets Field and Coney Island and accompanying his father, who was a tugboat captain in New York Harbor, on the water. He graduated from the New York State Maritime College at Fort Schuyler in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering. As part of the studies there he enjoyed three summers aboard the College's training ship, the USS Hydrus / Empire State II and sailing to ports across Europe and the Middle East. He entered the Air Force and was stationed at the Rome, NY. Air Development Center, leaving active service as an Airman First Class in 1958. He graduated from Syracuse University and received a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1963. Subsequently he enjoyed a career as an engineer with the General Electric Company, having assignments in Utica, NY, Valley Forge, Penn. and finally Schenectady, NY. Stan met his beloved wife, Margaret "Peggy" Mary Maguire (Glangevlin, Ireland) while at college and they married in 1956 and settled in Rome, NY, where their four children were born. After retirement, Stan was a consulting engineer and this work took him to South Korea, Oregon, and Trinidad to name a few places. His closest friends were some of the members of Old M and P Golf League. His Thursday lunch group lasted 25 years with just three members remaining, Adrian, Al and Tom. We also fondly remember dear friends Abe Assa and Dencer Ozgur who moved away some time ago. Stan enjoyed spending time with family in America, Norway and Sweden and was an avid golfer. He and Peggy spent many happy winters at their home in Florida, where he loved passing time with Peg's extended Irish family. Summers were spent visiting with Rosemary, Richard and family on Mount Washington in the Berkshires. Stan was an adoring husband, wonderful dad and grandfather, grateful great-grandfather and was known by all as being such a kind and gentle person. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Daniel of Boston, MA, Kathleen of Niskayuna, Rosemary of West Hartford, CT, and Roger of Manhattan; grandchildren, Crystal Gebrian and her husband, Eric, Audrey Sadler and her husband, Benjamin, and Eleanor and Gavin Gray of West Hartford; and his beloved great-grandson, Sigmund Sadler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 1801 Union St., Niskayuna. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Troy-Schenectady Rd. Donations in memory of Stan may be made to the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish School https://stkaterischool.org/. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 14, 2019